 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Fire Department responds to fire on Allen Bend Drive

{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters battle flames and rain during a fire Monday afternoon in Decatur.

DECATUR — Decatur Fire Department responded to a residential fire at approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the basement of a home on Allen Bend Drive.

According to fire report, the arriving units reported smoke showing from the rear of the residence. A hand-line was used for the fire attack into the basement through the rear walk-out door.

Danville man denies raping girl repeatedly on visits to Decatur

Battalion Chief Tim May completed the investigation, which determined the fire to be accidental.

No injuries were reported.

See the new Illinois laws that take effect today

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Boaters return to Clinton Lake after flooding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News