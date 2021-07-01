Decatur Fire Department responds to fire on Allen Bend Drive

DECATUR — Decatur Fire Department responded to a residential fire at approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the basement of a home on Allen Bend Drive.

According to fire report, the arriving units reported smoke showing from the rear of the residence. A hand-line was used for the fire attack into the basement through the rear walk-out door.

Battalion Chief Tim May completed the investigation, which determined the fire to be accidental.

No injuries were reported.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

