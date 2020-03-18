Decatur Fire Department responds to gasoline smell

DECATUR — The
Decatur Fire Department was dispatched to a house in the 800 block of E. Main St. due to the smell of gasoline that had been poured around the base. The gas had been lit, burning around the foundation, including leaves. The house was occupied at the time.
According to fire inspector Mike Wigginton, the occupant was able to extinguish the fire. “Not much was damaged other than smoke and soot damage,” he said. “The occupant saw activity but didn't recognize anyone. “
A police report was filed. The fire department is also investing. As of Wednesday morning, there were no suspects. If anyone has information about the incident, contact the police or fire department.
Decatur firefighters perform training exercises
Sprague_Kerrick 10.4.18.jpg
Decatur firefighter Kerrick Sprague takes part in fire hose advancement training at 330 West Mound Road. The fire department was given the opportunity to perform training at the residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
herald-review.com
Weber_Cody 10.4.18.jpg
From left, Decatur firefighters Cody Weber, Nate Shelsta, Nick Haake and Lieutenant John Baer break down hoses during a training drill at 330 West Mound Road.
herald-review.com
JIM BOWLING
Smith_Mike 10.4.18.jpg
From left, Decatur firefighters Christopher Scott, Mike Smith and captain Mike Emmerd work on ventilation techniques during a training session on the roof of the house at 330 West Mound Road.
herald-review.com
Emmerd_Mike 10.4.18.jpg
Decatur fire captain Mike Emmerd sets down a saw after completing a ventilation training session that included firefighters Mike Smith, middle, and Christopher Scott on the roof of the house at 330 West Mound Road.
herald-review.com
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 1 10.4.18.jpg
The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 2 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 3 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 4 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 5 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 6 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 7 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 8 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 9 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 10 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 12 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 13 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 14 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
