Decatur Fire Department responds to gasoline smell
Decatur Fire Department responds to gasoline smell

Decatur Fire Truck

DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department was dispatched to a house in the 800 block of E. Main St. due to the smell of gasoline that had been poured around the base. The gas had been lit, burning around the foundation, including leaves. The house was occupied at the time.

According to fire inspector Mike Wigginton, the occupant was able to extinguish the fire. “Not much was damaged other than smoke and soot damage,” he said. “The occupant saw activity but didn't recognize anyone. “

A police report was filed. The fire department is also investing. As of Wednesday morning, there were no suspects. If anyone has information about the incident, contact the police or fire department.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

