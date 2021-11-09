Decatur Fire Department to celebrate second of 3 new stations

DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department will celebrate the opening of the second of three new stations at 11 a.m. Friday at Station 3, 855 N. Fairview Ave.

A ribbon-cutting for the new station, which became operational in October, will be followed by and open house. The department also celebrated the graduation of three new firefighters from the Illinois Fire Service Institute in October.

The fire department opened a new Station 5 in March 2020 at 3808 Greenridge Dr.

The city has announced plans for a new Fire Station 7, which will serve the southeast side of the city.

The new city fire house will be located on Chestnut Avenue just south of U.S. 36, which is south of the railroad tracks and close to areas that have grown in population. The current station is located on Airport Road and is a shared facility with the Decatur Airport fire department.

