Decatur Fire Department wins Salvation Army bell-ringing competition

DECATUR — The results of the Salvation Army's Gurneys, Guns and Hoses Bell Ringing competition are in.
First place goes again this year to the Decatur City Fire Department with a collection of $5,922.92.
Second place is the Macon County Sheriff's Department with $3,833.07; third is the Decatur Ambulance with $3.361.16; fourth is the Decatur Police Department with $3,288.59; and fifth is the Macon County Fire Department with $2,026.73.
The local first responders spent Dec. 13 and 14 ringing bells for the Salvation Army at local businesses including Walmart North, Walmart East and Sam’s Club. The volunteers' collection totaled $18,432.47 for the Red Kettle Campaign. The funds will be added to the agency's goal of $485,000.
Salvation Army Food Basket Preparation
Salvation Army food baskets 1 12.21.18.jpg
Salvation Army food baskets 2 12.21.18.jpg
Salvation Army food baskets 3 12.21.18.jpg
Salvation Army food baskets 4 12.21.18.jpg
Salvation Army food baskets 6 12.21.18.jpg
Salvation Army food baskets 5 12.21.18.jpg
Salvation Army food baskets 7 12.21.18.jpg
Salvation Army food baskets 8 12.21.18.jpg
Salvation Army food baskets 9 12.21.18.jpg
Salvation Army food baskets 10 12.21.18.jpg
