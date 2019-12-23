You are the owner of this article.
Decatur Fire Department wins Salvation Army bell-ringing competition
Decatur resident Roberta Fox, left, donates to Decatur Fire Department's Salvation Army kettle attended by retired Capt. Gary Workman, Lt. Mike Rosenbery and firefighter Darren Winchester at Walmart in Decatur. 

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The results of the Salvation Army's Gurneys, Guns and Hoses Bell Ringing competition are in.

First place goes again this year to the Decatur City Fire Department with a collection of $5,922.92.

Second place is the Macon County Sheriff's Department with $3,833.07; third is the Decatur Ambulance with $3.361.16; fourth is the Decatur Police Department with $3,288.59; and fifth is the Macon County Fire Department with $2,026.73.

The local first responders spent Dec. 13 and 14 ringing bells for the Salvation Army at local businesses including Walmart North, Walmart East and Sam’s Club. The volunteers' collection totaled $18,432.47 for the Red Kettle Campaign. The funds will be added to the agency's goal of $485,000.

Salvation Army Food Basket Preparation

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

