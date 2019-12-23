Decatur Fire Department wins Salvation Army bell-ringing competition

DECATUR — The results of the Salvation Army's Gurneys, Guns and Hoses Bell Ringing competition are in.

First place goes again this year to the Decatur City Fire Department with a collection of $5,922.92.

The local first responders spent Dec. 13 and 14 ringing bells for the Salvation Army at local businesses including Walmart North, Walmart East and Sam’s Club. The volunteers' collection totaled $18,432.47 for the Red Kettle Campaign. The funds will be added to the agency's goal of $485,000.