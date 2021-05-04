 Skip to main content
Decatur firefighter hurt at scene
DECATUR — A Decatur firefighter received a minor injury at the scene of a structure fire Monday in the 2000 block of North Charles Street, officials said.

The fire department was dispatched to the scene at 11:44 p.m. They arrived to find smoke coming from the structure and deployed an attack line to the rear of the residence. According to fire department news release, all occupants evacuated without injury. No additional details were provided about the firefighter's minor injury.

Firefighters entered the building and performed an aggressive attack. They combatted heavy smoke, high heat and fire, the release said. The floor of origin sustained damage. Firefighters cleared the scene at 3:30 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, the cause of the fire, which the release indicated started in a bedroom, is still undetermined. An investigation is being conducted by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

The Red Cross assisted two adult occupants that were displaced due to the fire.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

