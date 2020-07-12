You are the owner of this article.
Decatur firefighters respond to early morning house fire
Decatur firefighters respond to early morning house fire

DECATUR — Firefighters extinguished a fire in the crawl space and utility room of a Decatur home early Sunday morning.

The fire at 2221 N. Fairview Ave., the cause of which was deemed electrical in nature, was brought under control quickly, a news release from the Decatur Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched at 2:44 a.m. and cleared the scene at 4:16 a.m.

All occupants had exited the home and no injuries were reported, the release stated.

