Decatur firefighters respond to early morning house fire

DECATUR — Firefighters extinguished a fire in the crawl space and utility room of a Decatur home early Sunday morning.
The fire at 2221 N. Fairview Ave., the cause of which was deemed electrical in nature, was brought under control quickly, a news release from the Decatur Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched at 2:44 a.m. and cleared the scene at 4:16 a.m.
All occupants had exited the home and no injuries were reported, the release stated.
