Decatur firefighters respond to house fire

DECATUR — Improperly discarded smoking materials are blamed for a fire Monday afternoon in Decatur.
According to a Decatur Fire Department news release, firefighters were called to 859 S. Belmont at 3:23 p.m. They arrived to find a home with smoke coming from the eves and front door.
Upon entering the home, fire crews encountered smoke and fire conditions in a bedroom, which was quickly brought under control, the release stated.
There were no injuries reported.
