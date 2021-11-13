Decatur forged check from account closed in 2011, police say

DECATUR — Craving something sweet, police said a Decatur woman used a check from a someone else's bank account to buy items from a snack shop.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said officers received a report in July of a check being returned from a canceled Union Planters Bank account.

The check in question was used by a 26-year-old woman who entered Del's Popcorn Shop, 142 N. Merchant St., on May 24 and wrote a check for $255.77 to purchase some items.

Detective Jason Danner, who signed the affidavit, said he spoke with the actual account holder who told him that the account had been closed since 2011 and that he had the checks inside a previous residence which had been burglarized.

During an interview, Danner said the woman told him she received the check from a friend who obtained them from an abandoned house and knew that it was not her check.

According to police, she told them that a friend filled out the check except for the amount and when she went to the shop, she filled in the amount needed and gave it to the cashier.

The reported it was the second time a check from that account had been used by the woman.

A check of Macon County Jail records on Friday showed the woman already in custody for three cases involving forgery, one case for aggravated identity theft and another case for possession of methamphetamine.

According to the Macon County Jail records, the woman remains in custody with her total bail set at $60,000 and is required to post $5,970 in order to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

