Decatur gang member caught with fully automatic handgun, police report

DECATUR — A gang member who was chased down and caught by police was armed with an illegal handgun converted to fire in fully automatic mode, a sworn affidavit said.

The affidavit said members of the Decatur Police Community Action Team pulled over a vehicle Wednesday night in the 500 block of South Church Street and all three occupants inside got out and fled.

The 21-year-old front seat passenger jumped an 8-foot-high privacy fence in his escape attempt with Officer Clayton Zilz in hot pursuit. Zilz said the man refused repeated demands to stop and fled into a nearby wooded area while keeping one hand in his waistband, as if holding something in place.

Police surrounded the area and when the man dashed out of the woods and made another run for it, Zilz said he was chased down and caught in the 300 block of South Franklin Street.

Zilz said he reviewed his own body camera footage to see where the man had entered the woods and that was the spot where the officer recovered a Glock 19 brand 9mm handgun.

“The Glock 19 had a live 9mm round in the chamber and had a 30 round magazine loaded with live ammunition properly seated into the magazine as well,” Zilz added.

“The Glock 19 was equipped with an after-market attachment on the back of the slide. Through my experience as a police officer, I have learned that these aftermarket attachments make Glock handguns fully automatic.”

Zilz described the suspect as a known member a gang who is also a convicted felon currently out on bond on charges of aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police.

After his arrest Wednesday, the man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting/obstructing police. A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $200,000, meaning he must post a bond of $20,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

