Decatur garage fire Sunday night under investigation
DECATUR — The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a garage fire that started Sunday night.

Crews were dispatched at 9:56 p.m. to the one-car attached garage in the 1800 block of West William Street. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

"The fire was quickly attacked and brought under control before taking hold of the residence," the department said in a statement.

No injuries were reported. 

