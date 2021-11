DECATUR — A garage fire Wednesday in Decatur is under investigation.

Crews were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. to the 1500 block of West Garfield Avenue.

They found a two-car detached garage with smoking coming out, the fire department said in a statement.

The fire was brought under control. No injuries were reported.

The cause was accidental, the statement said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0