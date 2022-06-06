Decatur gas station store clerk hurt in confrontation with customers, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur gas station store clerk was injured after a confrontation with customers unhappy about being asked to show proof of their age.

Decatur police Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with said the incident happened about 12:25 a.m. Monday at the Circle K gas station convenience store at 1685 Baltimore Avenue.

“Two guys came in and bought stuff and they wanted some cigars or something and the clerk asked them for ID and they started having words with each other,” said Carroll.

The detective said the incident escalated into a physical confrontation after the clerk went outside with the customers and Carroll said he understands the 38-year-old clerk suffered some bruised ribs.

The detective advised store employees in similar situations to call police and not to leave the safety of the counter area, especially if it has security protections.

The two assailants are being sought on charges of mob action.

