Decatur gets state grant for transit system improvements

DECATUR — The city of Decatur is the recipient of a $1.14 million Rebuild Illinois grant that will be used make a variety of transit-related upgrades, the Illinois Department of Transportation has announced.

“Too often, quality public transit systems are overlooked and underfunded. The fact of the matter is not everyone is fortunate enough to have regular access to a vehicle, making quality public transportation invaluable,” state Sen. Andy Manar said. “The coming improvements are the result of working alongside local leaders to assess Decatur’s public transit needs, taking those needs to Springfield and ensuring their inclusion in the state budget.”

Grant funds will be used to make accessibility improvements to all bus stops; purchase a new fare box system; purchase a new work truck that also can be used for snow removal; and make improvements to maintenance and transit facilities.

“Our mass transit system primarily serves our more vulnerable population, and we strive to make it the most efficient, comfortable and safe service possible,” Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said.

“This funding through Rebuild Illinois means our communities will finally have the resources needed to improve services in downstate communities,” state Rep. Sue Scherer said.

