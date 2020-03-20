You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur group checking on seniors during coronavirus emergency
0 comments

Decatur group checking on seniors during coronavirus emergency

Trebacz_Betty 1.31.18

From left, volunteers Betty Trebacz, Anna Lilly, Barbara Webster and John Roberts prepare Decatur-Macon County Senior Center newsletters to be distributed. H&R 2018 photo

 JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Senior citizens are encouraged to register for RUOK, a well-check service provided by the Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, during the coronavirus emergency. 

The center will have staff call senior citizens starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday to check on the senior's well-being.

The service is free and open to anyone 55 years of age and older in Decatur and Macon County. To register, call the Senior Center at (217) 429-1239.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News