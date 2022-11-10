Decatur gunman armed with machine gun, or the wrong guy?

DECATUR — It now looks like it will take a jury trial to sort out whether Decatur man Terry C. Bond is a gunman who uses weapons to defend himself, owns a machine gun and is seen firing an AR-15-style pistol into the air to welcome in the New Year.

Or did the cops simply arrest the wrong suspect?

Bond, 26, is denying four counts of being a felon in possession of a gun and one charge of the possession and use of a handgun illegally converted to fire as a machine gun.

He appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing and Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try him on all counts.

Much of the evidence gathered against Bond by Decatur police is linked to recovered cell phones, including an iPhone, and some eye-witness testimony from the scene of a street shoot-out on the night of Aug. 8 in the 2400 block of North Graceland Avenue.

Giving evidence at Wednesday’s hearing, Detective Scott Marquis said one witness was a person among a group who had been intending to shoot Bond.

“Their target was the defendant, Mr. Bond, is that correct?” asked Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter. Marquis said it was, and that Bond had defended himself by firing back.

Marquis said at least 10 shots had been heard by witnesses during the gunfight and, as police searched the area for evidence, they had found the iPhone and another cell phone. The iPhone was loaded with pictures showing a man police believe is Bond posing with various weapons, including the machine gun.

Police said one video, recorded just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, shows Bond using an AR 15-style pistol to blast shots into the air to welcome the arrival of 2022.

Bond was found and arrested Oct. 26 and a search of his home on Ridgecrest Drive ended with the recovery of a handgun; although this was not the weapon converted to a machine gun.

Defense attorney Michael Jarard attacked the credibility of the police evidence on cross-examination. He pointed out that the eye-witness testimony did not identify Bond by name, but only by nickname, and witnesses had not been shown a photo lineup.

Jarard also questioned whether the phones were actually owned by his client, and Marquis confirmed neither phone was registered to Bond. Jarard said the incriminating New Year’s video was shot when it was dark, and police only believe it’s his client firing the shots.

“Could you identify 100% that the person in the video is Mr. Bond?” he asked Marquis, and the detective said he could not.

At another point in the cross-examination, Jarard asked: “Isn’t it true that you have not recovered any items that has the name or registration of Mr. Bond… indicative of ownership of those personal items…?”

Marquis replied: “No, that is incorrect. The iPhone has his name in it consistently, it is just not registered to him.”

Bond is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Dec. 5. He remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $750,000, requiring him to post a bond of $75,000 to be released.

Court records show he is a convicted felon who is not allowed to own guns. In 2016 he had taken a plea deal that saw him admit to the aggravated discharge of a firearm and was sentenced to four years in prison. A charge of attempted murder had been dismissed.