DECATUR — A gunman nicknamed “Half-Dolla” has been sent to prison for 14 years after shooting a 31-year-old male victim in the back.

Phinique D.L. Jones, 26, had opened fire on the night of April 3, 2022, during a confrontation in the vicinity of the Flashback Lounge bar at 2239 E. Wood St. in Decatur.

A sworn affidavit filed by the Decatur Police Department said a 47-year-old female witness had seen the man she knew as Half-Dolla aim and fire in the direction of the victim.

“(The witness) advised she could not describe ‘Half-Dolla’ any further but knows his father to be ‘Dolla’,” the affidavit said. “She said she would be able to positively identify Half-Dolla in a photo line-up. Decatur PD officers later presented her with a photo lineup and she identified Half-Dolla as Phinique D.L. Jones.”

An employee of the bar also told police he had “located a firearm on Jones” when he arrived at the bar that night and told him to leave. The affidavit said this employee had also named him as the shooter and a review of surveillance video showed Jones firing a handgun.

The defendant had been charged with attempted murder and was due to face a jury trial June 12. But the trial was scrubbed after Jones took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Susan Moorehead that saw him admit to the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He was sentenced in Macon County Circuit Court June 9 and Judge Jeffrey Geisler agreed to dismiss the attempted murder charge along with additional charges alleging aggravated battery with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park