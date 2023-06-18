“(The witness) advised she could not describe ‘Half-Dolla’ any further but knows his father to be ‘Dolla’,” the affidavit said. “She said she would be able to positively identify Half-Dolla in a photo line-up. Decatur PD officers later presented her with a photo lineup and she identified Half-Dolla as Phinique D.L. Jones.”
An employee of the bar also told police he had “located a firearm on Jones” when he arrived at the bar that night and told him to leave. The affidavit said this employee had also named him as the shooter and a review of surveillance video showed Jones firing a handgun.
The defendant had been charged with attempted murder and was due to face a jury trial June 12. But the trial was scrubbed after Jones took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Susan Moorehead that saw him admit to the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
He was sentenced in Macon County Circuit Court June 9 and Judge Jeffrey Geisler agreed to dismiss the attempted murder charge along with additional charges alleging aggravated battery with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon.
