Decatur gunman gets 8 year prison sentence

DECATUR — A Decatur defendant accused of being involved in gunfire in the parking lot of a city bar — violence that prosecutors say involved another accused gunman firing a machine gun — has been sent to prison for eight years.

Taurus C. Booth Jr., 29, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Booth took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Steve Jones, that saw two additional charges of the aggravated discharge of a firearm dismissed. Booth appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Aug. 4.

The charges date to around 12 a.m. Nov. 10 when the Decatur police switchboard was flooded with calls of numerous shots fired in a parking lot in the 2200 block of East Wood Street.

Sworn police affidavits said one suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Justin T. Miller, was seen on video surveillance starting a physical fight with another man in the parking lot.

“When the fight is broken up, two male subjects armed with handguns fired multiple times,” said one of the affidavits, which also said the shots were aimed at a crowd of people gathered outside the bar. It said the two gunmen appeared to be allies of Miller, and identified them as Booth and Cameron D. Slater, 31, who is accused of opening fire with a handgun converted into a fully automatic weapon.

Slater is pleading not guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a machine gun, two counts of the aggravated discharge of a gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon. A check of court records shows he has a previous conviction for second degree murder and was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2014.

Slater is due to face trial on his new charges on Oct. 18. He is free after posting a bond of $25,000 on bail set at $250,000.

Miller, meanwhile, is pleading not guilty to a charge of mob action and is due to appear in court for a pretrial hearing Sept. 29. He is free after posting a $3,000 bond on bail set at $30,000.