Decatur gunman gets nine year prison sentence

DECATUR — Detectives are still working to find out who shot to death Antwane L. McClelland Jr. in a blaze of gunfire from multiple weapons in a Decatur street battle.

But on Thursday one of the gunmen who was there, Damariyon T. Mills, was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison on several weapons offenses.

Six years of the total was imposed after Mills, 23, took a plea deal which saw him admit to the aggravated discharge of a firearm in the July 15, 2021 violence that claimed the life of the 26-year-old McClelland.

Previous police evidence presented in court showed that a gunfight had broken out in the wake of an early morning street party in the 1100 block of East Leafland Avenue. Video surveillance revealed Mills running from the area and muzzle flashes coming from his hand as he shot in the direction of several fleeing vehicles.

Police later recovered some 33 spent shell casings left behind by Mills and an unknown number of other shooters.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler told Mills his six year sentence would be served at 85%. It must also be served consecutively to a three year sentence the defendant received after pleading guilty to the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

That charge related to an incident in February of 2021 when Decatur police surveillance had targeted Mills as an armed suspect. A gun he had carried was later found hidden in the toilet tank of a Decatur laundromat.

Several other weapons charges were dismissed by the judge in the plea deal which was negotiated by defense attorneys Karen Root and Andrew Weatherford.

Root told the judge that “drinking and substance abuse” had been a feature of the street party that proved fatal for McClelland. “And that would be the basis for my asking the court to recommend substance abuse treatment…” she said, asking for Mills to receive the treatment while incarcerated.

Geisler agreed to make the recommendation.