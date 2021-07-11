Decatur gunshot victim identified as investigation continues

DECATUR — The 44-year-old Decatur man found shot to death in a vehicle was named Sunday as Shomari T. Page.

A news release from Macon County Coroner Michael Day said Page had been pronounced dead at the scene at 4:09 a.m. Sunday after being found slumped behind the wheel of a vehicle at the intersection of West Main and Edward streets.

“Mr. Page was in the driver’s seat of a car stopped at the intersection when gunfire erupted,” added Day.

“An autopsy is underway at the McLean County Coroner’s Morgue in Bloomington and further autopsy result information will be released when appropriate.”

Decatur Police described their crime scene investigation as “ongoing” Sunday as they worked the location and talked to witnesses. Detective Sgt. Steven Carroll appealed for anyone with information to come forward. Call the police at (217) 424-2734 or call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

