Decatur home damaged by fire Saturday afternoon

“Fire crews made an aggressive fire attack … to the second floor bedroom where they encountered moderate smoke and fire conditions,” the news release said. “There were no injuries to family members or responders.”
The cause of the fire was determined to be “unintentional,” according to the release.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨
1916
1932
1932
1961
1973 firefighters
Equipment
Equipment nozzle
new headgear
No. 4 fire house
No. 6 firehouse
Quartet
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid