Decatur home damaged by fire Saturday afternoon

DECATUR — A house at 1770 N. Church St. in Decatur was damaged by fire Saturday afternoon.

A news release from the Decatur Fire Department said crews were called to the two-story home at 4:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the second-floor windows.

“Fire crews made an aggressive fire attack … to the second floor bedroom where they encountered moderate smoke and fire conditions,” the news release said. “There were no injuries to family members or responders.”

The cause of the fire was determined to be “unintentional,” according to the release.

