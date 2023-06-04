DECATUR — A Decatur man with a home-based cannabis cultivation operation that had a sideline of magic mushrooms has been sentenced to 24 months probation.

Gary G. Stiles, 42, had been caught after Decatur police raided his home in the 1100 block of South Turner Court on Dec. 12.

A sworn affidavit signed by Officer Philip Ganley said police seized more than 5 pounds of cannabis along with a digital scale and boxes of plastic baggies.

“Detectives located 15 hanging cannabis plants in Gary’s bedroom (that were drying out) and 23 potted cannabis plants were found growing in the basement of the residence,” Ganley said.

“Detectives also located two baggies of suspected psilocybin mushrooms which weighed a total of eight grams.”

Stiles, who has a previous conviction for possession of a sawn-off shotgun, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court May 24 and admitted a charge of illegal cannabis cultivation. Then, as part of a plea deal, Judge Jeffrey Geisler agreed to dismiss a further charge of dealing in cannabis.

In addition to the probation sentence, the judge ordered Stiles to undergo a substance abuse evaluation within 90 days and “complete any recommended treatment.”

Stiles was further ordered to pay $250 to have his DNA added to a crime database maintained by the Illinois State Police.

