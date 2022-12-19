Decatur homeless man gets 18 year murder sentence

DECATUR — Paul D. Outland was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday for murdering a fellow homeless Decatur man by plunging a knife blade all the way through the victim’s neck.

Outland, 56, had apologized in Macon County Circuit Court for taking the life of 34-year-old Anthony A. Jones in the early morning hours of July 19, 2021 at the intersection of West Eldorado and North Union streets.

A jury convicted Outland of second degree murder Nov. 16 and while repentant, Outland continues to maintain that he had been defending himself during a brawl started by the victim.

“I felt I was defending myself; I didn’t mean for this altercation to go as far as that,” he told Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.

“... This is a bad end for everybody all the way around. I apologize to the (Jones) family, the court, and everybody else that might be involved in this.”

Defending, Caleb Brown told the court that Outland lived on the streets and endured a life where robberies and beatings were common and was frequently faced with having to defend himself.

He said Outland wasn’t given the chance to plead to a charge of second degree murder before the trial got going. “And this is not a case where he has tried to avoid responsibility but he was not offered a plea to what he was ultimately convicted of,” he added.

Brown asked for a sentence of 8 years as a just outcome while Assistant State’s Attorney Christina Mullison argued for the maximum of 20 years in a sentencing range of from four to 20 years.

She said surveillance video that captured the fight showed Outland to be the more aggressive and never backing off, even as the victim retreated.

“... A situation where the defendant lunges at somebody (who is backing away) with a knife in his hand and then just leaves,” Mullison added, explaining that Outland had then walked away while the other man staggered off to die.

Speaking before the sentence was handed down, the victim's brother, 69-year-old Lonnie Jones, told the defendant: “You took a part of me that could never be replaced: my brother. Despite the lifestyle he chose to live, he was somebody — he was a son, a brother; yet you sat there with no remorse and a cold heart.

“I can’t say I hate you because that would mean I don’t have a heart but I truly hope you get enough time to feel how much pain you have caused my brother’s family.”

The 18-year sentence is to be served with day-for-day credit and Griffith agreed to recommend Outland for drug abuse treatment while incarcerated.

