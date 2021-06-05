 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur house burns on West King Street

Decatur Fire Department
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A house fire is under investigation.

The Decatur Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire in the 400 block of West King Street just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Watch now: Decatur firefighters respond to vacant house fire

Firefighters found smoke at the one-story, single-family residence and extinguished the fire in about 40 minutes. There was extensive damage to the interior, and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The State Fire Marshal has been contacted to begin an investigation. There were no injuries and the house was unoccupied.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: France commemorates 77th Anniversary Of D-Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News