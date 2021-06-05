Decatur house burns on West King Street

DECATUR — A house fire is under investigation.
The Decatur Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire in the 400 block of West King Street just after 11 p.m. Thursday.
Firefighters found smoke at the one-story, single-family residence and extinguished the fire in about 40 minutes. There was extensive damage to the interior, and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The State Fire Marshal has been contacted to begin an investigation. There were no injuries and the house was unoccupied.
