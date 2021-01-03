 Skip to main content
Decatur house fire caused by damaged extension cord, fire officials say
DECATUR — Fire officials say a Saturday evening house fire at 1433 Main St. was found to have been caused by a damaged extension cord that was used for a space heater.

A statement from the Decatur Fire Department said crews arrived at the residence around 10:56 p.m. to find smoke coming from the second floor and the fire was extinguished in 17 minutes. An investigation was conducted by Battalion Chief Tim May, who determined the cause of the fire. 

No injuries were reported and damages were limited to the second floor, officials say. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

