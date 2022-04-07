Decatur house fire deemed 'intentional' by officials

DECATUR — A Thursday morning
house fire at 1617 E. Johns Ave. in Decatur has been determined intentional and remains under investigation by officials.
A news release from the
Decatur Fire Department said units responded to a report of a house on fire at 12:15 a.m. and the first crew on scene found heavy fire coming from the first floor windows of the residence.
Crews then extinguished the fire in the first floor living room and bedroom where they encountered smoke and other fire conditions. They also set ground ladders for roof access if needed.
Battalion Chief Tim May and investigator from the Office of the State Fire Marshal completed an investigation and determined the cause of the fire to be intentional and will remain under investigation.
There were also no injuries reported.
