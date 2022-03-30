 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur house fire deemed suspicious by officials

DECATUR - A Tuesday night house fire at 1348 E. Clay St. in Decatur has been deemed suspicious and is under investigation by police. 

A news release from the Decatur Fire Department said units responded to reports of a residential fire at 9:36 p.m. and the first crew on scene found heavy fire coming from the front of the house and porch.

They then deployed an attack line to extinguish the fire while other crews assisted by searching for smoldering areas that could rekindle and checking the interior of the home for any extensions of the fire, the news release said.

Due to the suspicious nature of the fire, both the Decatur Police Department and the state fire marshal were notified of the incident and are currently investigating situation. 

There were also no occupants in the residence at the time of the fire. No injuries to first responders were reported. 

