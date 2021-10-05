 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur house fire deemed suspicious

  • 0

DECATUR – An investigation is underway after a suspicious fire was reported Monday morning at a Decatur home.

The Decatur Fire Department in a statement said crews responded to a report of a house fire just before 11 a.m. at 4116 Camelot Drive.

Upon arrival, responding crews found a home with heavy smoke coming from the edges of the roof and the fire visible from the back of the home.

Watch now: Decatur City Council OKs TIF expiration, accepts grant funds

After crews located the fire and brought it under control, further investigation showed that the fire extended from a bedroom and into the attic of the home.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation and deemed the cause of the fire to be suspicious.

There were no occupants at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The damage is estimated to be around $5,000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Decatur man located

Missing Decatur man located

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man reported missing by family members has been located and is not in need of assistance.

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable moments between a newborn hippo and its mom was caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News