Decatur house fire deemed suspicious

DECATUR – An investigation is underway after a suspicious fire was reported Monday morning at a Decatur home.

The Decatur Fire Department in a statement said crews responded to a report of a house fire just before 11 a.m. at 4116 Camelot Drive.

Upon arrival, responding crews found a home with heavy smoke coming from the edges of the roof and the fire visible from the back of the home.

After crews located the fire and brought it under control, further investigation showed that the fire extended from a bedroom and into the attic of the home.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation and deemed the cause of the fire to be suspicious.

There were no occupants at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The damage is estimated to be around $5,000.

