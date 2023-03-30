DECATUR — Authorities are investigating a “suspicious” fire that occurred late Wednesday in Decatur.

Decatur firefighters responded at 11:53 p.m. to a report of a structure fire at 1572 N. Church St.

According to Battalion Chief Timothy May, crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire showing throughout the first floor and venting out the back door.

The first two crews attacked the fire from the rear of the residence, while later crews attacked from the front and provided ventilation through the roof. Firefighter were on scene until 2:23 a.m.

There were no occupants in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation.

