Decatur house fire under investigation

DECATUR — Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a house fire in the 2800 block of East Harrison Avenue early Friday.

The Decatur Fire Department received the call at 5:30 a.m. and the first company arrived minutes later to find the house on fire, according to a statement from the department.

Crews made a fast fire attack and searched for any occupants while also cutting a ventilation hole in the roof to help clear smoke and heat, and to allow the interior crew perform their search.

The only occupant of the home was able to get out of the fire unhurt. No firefighters were injured.

Due to the residence being unlivable, the occupant will be relocated and assisted by the American Red Cross.

Officials cleared the scene after 8 a.m. The cause remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

