Decatur house fire was set intentionally, fire department says

DECATUR — Firefighters report responding to a blaze at a Decatur home that was started deliberately during a domestic dispute.

Battalion Chief Timothy May said crews were called to the house in the 1100 block of East Henderson Avenue at 5 a.m. Sunday and found light smoke seeping out the front door.

“The first arriving engine advanced a 1¾ hose line to a second floor bedroom and was able to bring the fire under control quickly,” he added. “Overhaul was completed to ensure there was no fire spread … the cause of the fire was intentional during a domestic altercation.”

May said no one was hurt during the incident and the fire did not result in any residents having to be relocated.

As of late Sunday morning, no further information was available and it was unknown if any charges had been filed.

