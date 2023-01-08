Decatur house fire was set intentionally, fire department says

DECATUR — Firefighters report responding to a blaze at a Decatur home that was
started deliberately during a domestic dispute.
Battalion Chief Timothy May said crews were called to the house in the 1100 block of East Henderson Avenue at 5 a.m. Sunday and found
light smoke seeping out the front door.
“The first arriving engine advanced a 1¾ hose line to a second floor bedroom and was able to bring the fire under control quickly,” he added. “Overhaul was completed to ensure there was no fire spread … the cause of the fire was intentional during a domestic altercation.”
May said no one was hurt during the incident and the fire did not result in any residents having to be relocated.
As of late Sunday morning, no further information was available and it was unknown if any charges had been filed.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨
1916: Fire department staff.
H&R file photo
1932: Members of the firemen's quartet at No. 6 firehouse are from right to left: Willard Phillips, Frank Screeton, Cliff Harris and Claude Osborne.
1932 fire department chief and captains.
H&R file photo
1961: City of Decatur Fire Department from left to right, fireman Clarence Howard, Battalion Chief Everett J. Riedel and Captain Leo Harding.
H&R file photo
1973: From left, top, Art Alderman, Jim Burg, Bill Sebok, Jim Huhk, Charles Carnock and Bob Sullivan. Bottom, Jerry Taylor, Capt. John Peck, Firechief A.V. "Hap" Hamm, Bob Wolf, Pete Sturgis.
H & R file photo
1951: City firemen, Alpha Hamm and Paul Sebok, demonstrate new equipment fur use against intensely hot fires, such as gasoline truck or airplane fires.
H&R file photo
1939: Carl Koshinski, truckman at No. 1 firehouse, demonstrates new nozzle which will be used for wall and attic fires.
H&R file photo
1936: Firemen from No. 1 station were trying out their new headgear, steel helmets designed to protect the firefighters against injuries from falling timbers and beams.
H&R file photo
1915: No. 4 firehouse captain Park, Quinn Gregg, Malcolm McGlasson and S.J. Crew.
H&R file photo
1932: Firemen quartet from No. 6 firehouse
H&R file photo
1932: Fire department quartet.
H&R file photo
