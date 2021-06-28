 Skip to main content
Decatur house hit by gunfire; police release vehicle description

DECATUR — Reports of shots fired from witnesses who heard the gunfire led Decatur police to discover one home with a bullet hole and multiple spent shell casings, authorities said.

Residents began calling in around 5:36 p.m. Sunday and Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the damaged home was in the 3600 block of East Maynor Street.

Copeland said the shooting, classified as the reckless discharge of a firearm, appeared to have occurred at the intersection of East Maynor and South Albany streets. “We recovered 11 shell casings of .40 caliber,” Copeland added.

He said police were appealing for witnesses to come forward and are particularly interested in tracing a red Pontiac Grand Prix car. “A Black male and Black female were seen getting into the Grand Prix after the shots were fired,” said Copeland.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

