Decatur house raid nets gun, drugs and an arrest, police report

DECATUR — A raid by Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Decatur police resulted in the arrest of a man on both
drugs and weapons charges, a news release said.
Lt. Jamie Belcher with the sheriff’s office said the raid was carried out through the execution of a search warrant just after 4 p.m. Wednesday on a house in the 2300 block of West Hunt Street.
Belcher said it involved members of the sheriff’s Special Response Team and the city police Street Crimes Unit. They seized
13 ounces of cannabis along with a .40 caliber pistol fitted with an extended magazine.
The 42-year-old man arrested was later booked on preliminary charges of being an armed habitual criminal, drug dealing and possession of a weapon by a felon. Belcher said at the time of the raid the man was currently out on bail on a pending charge of dealing in cocaine.
A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $150,000, requiring him to post a bond of $15,000 to be released.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
