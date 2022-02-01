Decatur issues no-winter parking declaration ahead of storm

DECATUR — The city of Decatur has issued a winter no-parking declaration, set to take effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, based on the winter storm that is predicted to arrive Tuesday evening.

The declaration means restrictions will be enforced on streets with posted red and white signs that read “Winter No-Parking, when Snow or Ice is on Street, Tow Away Zone.” the restrictions are enacted to allow for the safe passage of snow removal equipment.

“All vehicles now parked on the winter no-parking streets must be removed with six hours of the designated time of this declaration, regardless of normal parking regulations on these streets. Violators of winter no-parking regulation are subject to fines and towing,” according the declaration issued by Dan Mendenall, Municipal Services manager.

The city of Decatur's website winter no-parking exists on the following streets:

Burtschi Court

Cantrell Court

East Court Manor

East Main Street (East Avenue to U.S. 36)

East Prairie Avenue (East Avenue to U.S. .36)

Home Avenue (north of Main)

Shady Crest

Webster Court

West Court Manor

West Prairie Avenue (Hayworth to west dead end)

