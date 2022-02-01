Decatur issues snow emergency declaration ahead of storm

DECATUR — The city of Decatur has declared a snow emergency.

As a result, emergency snow routes will be enforced, beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1. That means all vehicles now parked along the routes must be removed with six hours of the designated time of this declaration, regardless of normal parking regulations on these streets. Violators are subject to fines and towing, according the declaration issued by Dan Mendenall, Municipal Services manager.

The city previously issued a winter no-parking declaration, set to take effect at the same time.

The no-parking declaration means restrictions will be enforced on streets with posted red and white signs that read “Winter No-Parking, when Snow or Ice is on Street, Tow Away Zone.” The restrictions are enacted to allow for the safe passage of snow removal equipment.

The city of Decatur's website winter no-parking exists on the following streets:

Burtschi Court

Cantrell Court

East Court Manor

East Main Street (East Avenue to U.S. 36)

East Prairie Avenue (East Avenue to U.S. .36)

Home Avenue (north of Main)

Shady Crest

Webster Court

West Court Manor

West Prairie Avenue (Hayworth to west dead end)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0