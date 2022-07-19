Decatur Lake Patrol officers recognized for rescuing man from Lake Decatur

Lake Patrol officers Allison McCoy and Ethan Greene, pictured with Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, were awarded Stephen Decatur Medallions for rescuing a man from Lake Decatur on July 4.
BRENDEN MOORE, HERALD & REVIEW
Two Decatur Lake Patrol officers were recognized by the city council Monday for rescuing a man from the lake on July 4.
Lake Patrol received a report around 5:30 p.m. that day of a man swimming near the dam buoys by the U.S. 51 bridge. Officers arrived and found the man to be disoriented and combative.
Fearful for the man's safety since there was a current created by the release of water from the dam, Officer Allison McCoy jumped in to the lake to assist him. When he wouldn't comply, Officer Ethan Greene also went into the lake to help.
McCoy and Greene were eventually able to get the man into the patrol boat and transport him to shore, where he received medical treatment.
"City staff believe without the quick thinking and actions of Officers McCoy and Greene, the gentleman could have been swept over the dam," said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, who presented the pair with Stephen Decatur Medallions.
Clay Jackson's photos of Lake Decatur
A great egret fishes on Lake Decatur. The great egret is partially migratory, with northern hemisphere birds moving south from areas with colder winters.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
A juvenile Ruby-throated hummingbird gets ready recently to fly near Lake Decatur. The fall migration starts in August and September, hummingbirds move south towards Gulf of Mexico or via an overland route through Mexico.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
A great blue heron flies over Lake Decatur early afternoon on Friday.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
A Great Blue Heron looks for food in the shallow water near Scovill Zoo and is silhouetted by the late evening light hitting Lake Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Nine mallard ducklings go for an early morning swim with a female mallard duck on Lake Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
American white pelican searches for food on Lake Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photos of nature taken around Lake Decatur during the early spring.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
A boat on Lake Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photos of nature taken around Lake Decatur during the early spring.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photos of nature taken around Lake Decatur during the early spring.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photos of nature taken around Lake Decatur during the early spring.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photos of nature taken around Lake Decatur during the early spring.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photos of nature taken around Lake Decatur during the early spring.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photos of nature taken around Lake Decatur during the early spring.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photos of nature taken around Lake Decatur during the early spring.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photos of nature taken around Lake Decatur during the early spring.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photos of nature taken around Lake Decatur during the early spring.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Sean Carroll, of Decatur, fishes at Lake Decatur on Saturday.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
A family of five baby goslings follow two Canada geese Tuesday on Lake Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
American white pelicans prepare to land in Lake Decatur on Monday. Pelicans commonly flock together during migration and are one of the largest birds in North America, with a 9-foot wingspan.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
