 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Decatur Lake Patrol officers recognized for rescuing man from Lake Decatur

  • 0
Lake Patrol rescue

Lake Patrol officers Allison McCoy and Ethan Greene, pictured with Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, were awarded Stephen Decatur Medallions for rescuing a man from Lake Decatur on July 4.

Two Decatur Lake Patrol officers were recognized by the city council Monday for rescuing a man from the lake on July 4. 

Lake Patrol received a report around 5:30 p.m. that day of a man swimming near the dam buoys by the U.S. 51 bridge. Officers arrived and found the man to be disoriented and combative. 

Fearful for the man's safety since there was a current created by the release of water from the dam, Officer Allison McCoy jumped in to the lake to assist him. When he wouldn't comply, Officer Ethan Greene also went into the lake to help.

McCoy and Greene were eventually able to get the man into the patrol boat and transport him to shore, where he received medical treatment. 

"City staff believe without the quick thinking and actions of Officers McCoy and Greene, the gentleman could have been swept over the dam," said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, who presented the pair with Stephen Decatur Medallions.

Recommended for you…

Contact Brenden Moore at 217-421-7984. Follow him on Twitter at @brendenmoore13.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Panama protests, blockades continue as deal with gov't collapses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News