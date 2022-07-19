Decatur Lake Patrol officers recognized for rescuing man from Lake Decatur

Two Decatur Lake Patrol officers were recognized by the city council Monday for rescuing a man from the lake on July 4.

Lake Patrol received a report around 5:30 p.m. that day of a man swimming near the dam buoys by the U.S. 51 bridge. Officers arrived and found the man to be disoriented and combative.

Fearful for the man's safety since there was a current created by the release of water from the dam, Officer Allison McCoy jumped in to the lake to assist him. When he wouldn't comply, Officer Ethan Greene also went into the lake to help.

McCoy and Greene were eventually able to get the man into the patrol boat and transport him to shore, where he received medical treatment.

"City staff believe without the quick thinking and actions of Officers McCoy and Greene, the gentleman could have been swept over the dam," said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, who presented the pair with Stephen Decatur Medallions.