Decatur lawncare worker given chance to mow the straight and narrow

DECATUR — Sometimes, in Macon County Circuit Court, you can get by with a little help from your friends.

Which proved the case Monday for convicted methamphetamine dealer Bryan T. Slayton, who stood before the court with a long record of previous crimes ranging from unlawful use of weapons to felony firearm possession.

He had taken a plea deal that saw him admit his latest crime of possession of meth with intent to deliver. His defense attorney, Jacqueline Hollis-George, had negotiated a maximum cap on prison time of six years.

But that was before a 14-strong army of men, and women, showed up in court dressed in the distinctive red polo shirts and khaki pants uniform of Decatur-based Walker’s Lawn and Landscaping. They were there to offer moral support for Slayton, 36, who started out four years ago at the firm as a humble mower and has risen to be in charge of the lawn maintenance department.

Michael Walker, the company owner, told Judge Jeffrey Geisler that he knew Slayton came from a rough background and had a rough past. But he said he had proved himself with sheer, hard work and deserved another chance.

“I know Bryan’s had his past…” said Walker. “But we’re big about giving people second chances… right now, he is one of my top guys.”

Even the prosecution was moved by the show of support for Slayton. Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney David Perry told Geisler: “What I see here today actually gives me a little hope, which is in short supply around Macon County.

“I think if anybody has got a chance, this guy has got a chance… I am a prosecutor, I normally don’t say stuff like this… but we all need a little hope and I hope he can continue on the right track,” Perry added, recommending a sentence of probation.

Slayton told the judge he stood before him as a “humble” man. “I am here. I messed up. I have changed,” he said, explaining he was now determined to mow the “straight and narrow path.”

Geisler said Slayton’s grim criminal record indicated he should go to prison but he had also been moved by the show of support for him. “It is rare that a boss will come in and vouch for somebody,” he added. “I think that there is potential in you, Mr. Slayton.”

Passing sentence, Geisler gave him 180 days in jail but stayed the sentence for a year. He also sentenced Slayton to 30 months of probation and ordered him to undergo a drug abuse evaluation.

Slayton was told to report back to court on Aug. 11, 2023, when the judge will judge how he’s doing. If he keeps mowing the straight and narrow, the jail sentence will go away.

“But if you are not doing what you are supposed to do, if you are staying in trouble, I am going to give you that jail sentence and it may be just the beginning of the jail sentence I am going to give you,” Geisler warned.