Decatur library announces COIVD changes

DECATUR — Decatur library officials are adjusting operations amid increasing COVID-19 numbers.

Changes starting Monday include:

• All Decatur Public Library programs will move to virtual only.

• All meetings, including boards, will be virtual only.

• Public access computer time will be shortened to one hour.

• Staff will work toward expanding the days and hours curbside pickup will be available and to allow patrons to make curbside requests by telephone. A 24-hour turnaround is expected between the time a request is made and when the materials will be ready for pickup.

• Aside from the public access computers, all seating will be removed from the floor. The grab-and-go model of service will be utilized.

• Local History will move to appointment only. People are asked to contact localhistory@decaturlibrary.org or call (217) 421-9766 to schedule and appointment at least 24 hours in advance.