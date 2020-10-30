Decatur library announces COIVD changes

DECATUR — Decatur library officials are adjusting operations amid increasing COVID-19 numbers.
Changes starting Monday include:
• All Decatur Public Library programs will move to virtual only.
• All meetings, including boards, will be virtual only.
• Public access computer time will be shortened to one hour.
• Staff will work toward expanding the days and hours curbside pickup will be available and to allow patrons to make curbside requests by telephone. A 24-hour turnaround is expected between the time a request is made and when the materials will be ready for pickup.
• Aside from the public access computers, all seating will be removed from the floor. The grab-and-go model of service will be utilized.
• Local History will move to appointment only. People are asked to contact localhistory@decaturlibrary.org or call (217) 421-9766 to schedule and appointment at least 24 hours in advance.
• Requirement of masks and social distancing by patrons. The staff will work toward finding other ways to deliver services to patrons who are unwilling or unable to comply with this requirement.
The library statement said measures will be reduced as numbers improve.
For more information, call (217) 421-9766.
