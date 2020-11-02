Decatur, Macon County not prepared to enforce state's bar, restaurant restrictions

DECATUR — Decatur and Macon County law enforcement agencies don't have the manpower needed to enforce the state's restrictions on restaurants and bars.

In surprise remarks at the end of Monday's Decatur City Council, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said that determination was made following meetings with Police Chief Jim Getz, Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown, the state's attorney's office and other officials who would be called upon to patrol individual businesses to check for compliance.

"Additionally, we would be potentially sending people into what I consider to be dangerous situations: either a bar full of COVID carriers or angry people who might push back," said Moore Wolfe.

Region 6, which includes Macon County, was placed under increased restrictions in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The measures, which went into effect Monday, ban indoor dining and bar service and limit gatherings to 25 people, down from 50, or 25% of capacity. Gaming establishments have to close at 11 p.m. as well.

