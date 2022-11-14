 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur, Macon County road crews prepared for arrival of winter

  • 0

Have you ever wondered how to properly measure the amount of snow in your backyard? The Lee Weather Team sat down with the operator of the Rutgers Global Snow Lab Dave Robinson, to talk about all things snow. Listen to the full episode of the Across the Sky Podcast to learn more. the Across the Sky podcast is weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team: Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

DECATUR — Local crews, who avoided the snow that found a home in Southern Illinois over the weekend, were ready for the first predicted blast of winter to arrive Tuesday in Macon County.

Macon County Engineer Bruce Bird and his crew had a few details to finish up by Monday afternoon, approximately 12 hours before the first snowflakes were expected to fall in Central Illinois.

“All of our trucks are prepped and ready,” he said. “The spreaders, we have to put all that back on to the trucks, get the plows on to the front and hooked up to the hydraulics, and test them to make sure everything works fine.”

People are also reading…

Illinois health officials encourage vaccines against COVID, flu as viruses circulate

The county crews had plenty of street salt left over from last year, Bird said. “So that’s not a problem,” he said. “We’ve got everything set up and ready to go. And it looks like we get to do that first thing tomorrow morning.”

The Macon County crews will be ready as early as 4 a.m. Tuesday. The ground temperature is warm enough to melt the snow, Bird said; however, the bridges and overpasses will be given extra attention by the crews.

“They will be cooler because of the airflow underneath them,” Bird said.

Dan Mendenall, municipal services manager for the city of Decatur, follows the weather service, but has been prepared since October for any winter conditions. “We’re prepared,” he said. “All the trucks are ready.”

The city street crew, which is made up of 40 available snow plow drivers, will be working two 12-hour shifts if needed. More than 2 inches of snow will bring the city trucks out, Mendenall said.

The road crews’ only concerns are with drivers on the road for the first time. “Everybody just has to learn how to drive on snow again,” Bird said. “If you’ve never driven on snow, ask somebody who has. And still slow down.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The largest fire ant infestation is threatening Hawaiian Islands

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News