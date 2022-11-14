Decatur, Macon County road crews prepared for arrival of winter

DECATUR — Local crews, who avoided the snow that found a home in Southern Illinois over the weekend, were ready for the first predicted blast of winter to arrive Tuesday in Macon County.

Macon County Engineer Bruce Bird and his crew had a few details to finish up by Monday afternoon, approximately 12 hours before the first snowflakes were expected to fall in Central Illinois.

“All of our trucks are prepped and ready,” he said. “The spreaders, we have to put all that back on to the trucks, get the plows on to the front and hooked up to the hydraulics, and test them to make sure everything works fine.”

The county crews had plenty of street salt left over from last year, Bird said. “So that’s not a problem,” he said. “We’ve got everything set up and ready to go. And it looks like we get to do that first thing tomorrow morning.”

The Macon County crews will be ready as early as 4 a.m. Tuesday. The ground temperature is warm enough to melt the snow, Bird said; however, the bridges and overpasses will be given extra attention by the crews.

“They will be cooler because of the airflow underneath them,” Bird said.

Dan Mendenall, municipal services manager for the city of Decatur, follows the weather service, but has been prepared since October for any winter conditions. “We’re prepared,” he said. “All the trucks are ready.”

The city street crew, which is made up of 40 available snow plow drivers, will be working two 12-hour shifts if needed. More than 2 inches of snow will bring the city trucks out, Mendenall said.

The road crews’ only concerns are with drivers on the road for the first time. “Everybody just has to learn how to drive on snow again,” Bird said. “If you’ve never driven on snow, ask somebody who has. And still slow down.”