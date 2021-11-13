Decatur man 'accidentally' stole T-shirt off porch, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man arrested after “accidentally” taking a T-shirt from an enclosed porch, court documents said.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sherriff’s Office said a deputy was dispatched Thursday afternoon to a home in the 3700 block of East Lost Bridge Road to a report of a man entering an enclosed porch and rummaging through items.

The homeowner later arrived after his security cameras notified him someone was on his porch and was able to identify the 72-year-old man as the one who entered his property without permission, the affidavit said.

He told the deputy that the man had moved his couch cushions and took a T-shirt that was left on the porch. The report states the man was wearing the shirt at the time of his arrest.

The report said the man admitted to “accidentally” taking the shirt, as well as entering the porch and moving the cushions.

A check of Macon County Jail records on Friday showed the man remained in custody on a preliminary charge of residential burglary. His bail is set at $20,000, meaning he must post a bond of $2,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Recommended for you…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.