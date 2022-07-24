Decatur man accused in gasoline pump attack denies battery charges

DECATUR — Reginald V. Anderson, the Decatur man accused of using a gas pump nozzle to club his girlfriend before dousing her with gasoline, is pleading not guilty to charges of domestic battery.

He faces two counts of the offense resulting from violence which police reports said flared on May 6 on the forecourt of the BP gas station at 1250 W. South Side Drive.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the 45-year-old girlfriend had been attacked after she told Anderson, 58, to calm down. She is quoted as telling police her boyfriend was drunk and yelling abuse at passing motorists.

The woman told police that Anderson responded by grabbing her by the hair and throwing her to the ground.

“She advised he then got the gas pump and struck her on the head with force,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Donald Larson. “She said after being struck by the gas pump, he began spraying her with gas all over her body.”

Larson said an eyewitness to the battery said the woman was soaked with fuel for a full 30 seconds before Anderson climbed into a waiting vehicle driven by someone else and took off.

“DPD officers observed (the girlfriend) to have severe bleeding to the left of the top of the head,” said Larson. “DPD officers observed a puncture wound approximately 2 to 3 inches in length… DPD officers smelled the odor of gasoline coming from her person.”

Anderson appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday, where he was represented by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, and waived a preliminary hearing on his case.

But court records show by Friday he had filed a motion to “terminate ineffective counsel” and then another motion to represent himself. He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Aug. 18.

The battery charges aren’t the only legal problems Anderson is facing. He also denies three separate charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and those counts are also due for a preliminary hearing Aug. 18.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed that Anderson remains in custody in lieu of bail set at $75,000, requiring him to post a bond of $7,500 to be freed. A previous motion he filed to have his bail reduced was denied by Judge Rodney Forbes.