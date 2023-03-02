DECATUR — David E. Badon is a Decatur man pleading innocent to a rare offense: voter fraud.

Badon, 47, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court on two charges alleging he voted and filed an application to vote again before voting a second time in the Illinois primary election of 2022.

Appearing with defense attorney Huge Rowden, Badon told Judge Lindsey Shelton he was waiving a preliminary hearing where prosecutors would have to present evidence for the court to decide if there was probable cause to put him in trial.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter accuses Badon of voting first on May 20 during early voting at the Macon County clerk’s office in downtown Decatur.

Rueter said Badon followed that by filing “an application to vote at another polling place, Millikin University, on June 28.” Badon is then described as entering a voting machine to cast his second and illegal ballot. The charges do not list whom he voted for.

Shelton outlined the alleged offenses to the defendant and asked him: “Do you understand the charges as I read them to you?”

“I do,” he replied.

The judge also made sure he wanted to waive the preliminary hearing before assigning the case to the trial call of Judge James Coryell. Badon was told to be back in court for a pretrial hearing April 27.

A story highlighting how rare voter fraud is appeared in the Washington Post and quoted a survey by the conservative Heritage Foundation. It had identified 1,384 proven cases of voter fraud in all the years dating back to 1979. That worked out as an average of 32 examples a year over a period of time when some 2 billion votes were cast.

And in the hotly contested 2020 election, with Democratic challenger Joe Biden beat sitting Republican President Donald Trump by some seven million votes, an Associated Press review found 475 potential cases of voter fraud out of 25 million votes cast in the six battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

While he awaits the charges against him to be heard, Badon is free on a $5,000 recognizance bond. His defense attorney also asked the judge to permit bail rules to be modified to accommodate the defendant’s unusual work schedule.

Rowden explained that Baden “works on a river boat on the river and he works 28 days and then he is off for 14 days.” Sheldon agreed to allow bail conditions to reflect the defendant’s long shift cycles.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand