Decatur man accused in stabbing death of brother must wait to learn his fate

DECATUR — Demetrick L. Boey, accused of stabbing his younger brother to death in Decatur, will have to wait until Oct. 27 to see whether a judge believes his plea of innocence.

The bench trial of the 42-year-old defendant got underway in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday before Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith. The judge heard the prosecution case and the defense cross-examination of witnesses before adjourning for the day and scheduling closing arguments to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Defense attorney Caleb Brown had made a motion for a directed verdict that the murder charge wasn’t proven at the close of the prosecution’s evidence, but the judge denied it.

Boey is accused by authorities of killing 36-year-old Darrell Boey with a stab wound to the groin on the night of June 16, 2019, after becoming fed-up with his brother’s behavior.

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Stephen Friedel had told the judge he had neither an eye-witness, a murder weapon linked to Demetrick Boey or any physical evidence. But he said meticulous reconstruction of the defendant’s movements through cell phone records clearly pointed to him as his brother’s killer.

“And the state is absolutely convinced that there is no reasonable, plausible explanation for Darrell Boey to have been killed except for him to have been stabbed by his brother,” Friedel had told the judge.

Brown disputed that the phone records showed any such thing and said the prosecution was exaggerating the strength of their evidence. “... Whether a phone associated with Demetrick was at or near the crime scene, at or near the time of the crime is not sufficient evidence to prove him guilty…” he said.

Demetrick Boey remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1.5 million, meaning he would have to post a bond of $150,000 to be freed.

