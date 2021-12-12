 Skip to main content
Decatur man accused of battering 8-month-old baby

  • 0

DECATUR — A Decatur man was being held in the Macon County Jail Sunday after police accused him of battering an 8-month-old baby and fracturing the child’s skull.

The 34-year-old man was arrested Dec. 9 and booked on three preliminary charges of the aggravated battery of a child, according to Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with the Decatur Police Department.

Copeland said the baby remains in the hospital in a “medical coma.”

Decatur man who smashed bottle into girlfriend's face also endangered their baby, police say

The man is being held in custody in lieu of bail set at $500,000, meaning he must post a bond of $50,000 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

