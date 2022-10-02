Decatur man accused of beating, robbing man in wheelchair

DECATUR — A 74-year-old Decatur man is accused of knocking a victim out of his wheelchair and beating and kicking him before robbing him of money.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said R.C. Coley was battering the 59-year-old victim as he lay on the ground until a 41-year-old woman, who lived nearby, came out of her home to confront Coley, who then fled in a car.

The affidavit said the robbery happened around 5 a.m. Sept. 26 in the 1200 block of East Wood Street. “(The victim) stated a male of his acquaintance knocked him out of his wheelchair, kicked him in the chest and hit him in the face with his fist,” said Detective Sean Bowsher, who signed the affidavit.

“He stated the male then took his bag he kept his money in and took out an undisclosed amount of money. He stated a woman from a nearby house interrupted the robbery and the male left in a car.”

Bowsher said police had intercepted Coley a short distance away and the victim had immediately identified him as the suspect who had just robbed him.

Coley appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Sept. 29 and was arraigned on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated battery. He was also charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while having no driver’s license.

Coley has yet to enter formal pleas and is due back in court Oct. 12 for a preliminary hearing. A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed that Coley remained in custody with bail set at $50,000, requiring him to post a bond of $5,000 to be freed.