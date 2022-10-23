Decatur man accused of biting nurses

DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of biting two nurses is now denying three charges of aggravated battery.

Amos E. Mason, 34, had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Oct. 5, where Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try him.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said patrol officers had been called to the emergency department at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital around 1 a.m. Sept. 26. When they arrived, they said they found all of the ER nursing staff in the same room trying to control Mason.

Staff are quoted as telling police that Mason had bitten one nurse on the thumb and sunk his teeth into the right bicep of another nurse. A third told police he had been shoved backward while trying to take Amos to his room, but had escaped injury.

Mason was later transferred from St. Mary’s to the Macon County Jail, where he was freed after posting a $5,000 bond on bail set at $50,000.

In addition to the battery charges, he faces a further charge of violation of parole. A check of state prison records shows he was paroled in January after being convicted of aggravated robbery in September 2015.

Mason is scheduled to be back in court for a pretrial hearing Nov. 29.