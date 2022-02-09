Decatur man accused of choking one woman, breaking another's bones

DECATUR — Reginald Pritchett is denying charges he choked one girlfriend because she refused to clean their bedroom at 3 a.m. and then broke the nose and an eye socket of another girlfriend after she told him their relationship was over.

Pritchett, 28, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday pleading not guilty to two counts of aggravated domestic battery, four counts of domestic battery and further charges of home invasion and criminal damage.

Defense attorney Michelle Sanders had pointed out during the preliminary hearing that both victims had subsequently made statements recanting their earlier accusations. But, after listening to the evidence, Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try Pritchett and set a pretrial hearing for April 5.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter had earlier described the attack on the first woman that had happened on Aug. 7. He said she told police that Pritchett had woken her up at 3 a.m. and “demanded that she clean the bedroom.”

The woman said she had to work later that day and went back to sleep, ignoring Pritchett’s demands. The victim said she had then been grabbed by the throat and choked until she had trouble breathing.

Giving evidence, Decatur Police Officer Kristina Kemnitz said the woman had gone to work and came home to discover Pritchett had trashed the bedroom, smashing multiple items. Kemnitz quoted the woman as saying Pritchett chased her as she fled in her car, and that is when she called police.

Rueter said the attack on the second victim dated to Nov. 14 and occurred after the woman, who had been dating Pritchett for a couple of months, told him she wanted out of the relationship.

Giving evidence, Decatur Police Officer Rydick Bradon said Pritchett had left the woman’s home on West Sawyer Street clutching some personal items but had later called, wanting to pick up more of his stuff. Bradon said she had told him she would leave his property outside for him but became scared when she heard noises that proved he was already outside.

“She told him she was going to call the police and at that point he kicked in the front door?” asked Rueter. “Correct,” replied Bradon.

A sworn affidavit from the time of the incident described Pritchett punching the woman in the head “over and over” and hitting her so hard she blacked out. Bradon said police found her with her right eye swollen shut and bleeding wounds over her face.

She was taken to hospital where doctors diagnosed the broken nose and shattered eye socket.

Pritchett remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $150,000, meaning he must post a bond of $15,000 to be freed.

