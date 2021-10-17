Decatur man accused of directing gunman to open fire gets 24 months probation

DECATUR — A.C. Campbell III, whom prosecutors said encouraged a gunman to shoot a Decatur man he didn’t like, has been sentenced to 24 months of probation.

Campbell, 46, took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Chris Amero that saw the defendant plead guilty to the aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Additional charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm were then dismissed as part of the deal by Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler when Campbell appeared before him Friday.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit about the case said the incident dates to Sept. 28, 2019, when Campbell became angry with a 51-year-old man on the front porch of a house in the 1400 block of East North Street.

The affidavit, signed by Detective Jason Kuchelmeister, said Campbell had sworn at the man and then punched him in the face before the man tackled him and pinned him to the floor.

Campbell was described as having left but returning a short time later with the gunman, whose identity remains unknown. Kuchelmeister said an eye witness then described what happened next: “The witness stated he heard the armed subject asking something to the effect of ‘Where he at?’ followed by Mr. Campbell stating ‘He is on the porch, shoot him.’”

Kuchelmeister said the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg but managed to get to his own home to seek safety.

Passing sentence, Geisler ordered Campbell not to consume alcohol, cannabis or illegal drugs and to stay away from the victim, his home and place of employment.

