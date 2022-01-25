Decatur man accused of driving ex-girlfriend's SUV through wooden fence

DECATUR — A boyfriend forcefully grabbed his ex-girlfriend’s sport utility vehicle keys out of her hand before driving the vehicle straight through a 6-foot-tall wooden yard fence after finding the driveway was blocked, police report.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 41-year-old man had been arguing with his former girlfriend and caused scrape injuries to her fingers as he seized the keys to her Lincoln Aviator vehicle.

The affidavit said members of the woman’s family had vehicles parked in the way of the exit and they refused his demands to move them. A 20-year-old niece of the ex-girlfriend said she was also injured when the man grabbed her by the wrists and forcefully shoved her out of the way.

Witnesses then watched as the man drove the SUV across the grass yard in the 2100 block of North Main Street until he reached the privacy fence.

“(The 37-year-old ex-girlfriend) said she heard a crashing sound and then the Lincoln was driving southbound through the alley,” said the affidavit, which was signed by Officer Jeremy Williams.

“Officers observed the eastern portion of the approximately 6-foot wooden privacy fence to have an approximately 5-foot-gap where the boards appeared to be broken and were lying on the ground… consistent with being struck with a vehicle as it was driving through it.”

The affidavit said the incident dates back to June 10 but said the man wasn’t found and arrested until Jan. 1. He was booked on preliminary charges of domestic battery, battery and criminal damage. Macon County Jail records show he is free on bond of $400 on bail set at $4,000. Prosecutors had wanted bail set at $10,000. His bail conditions forbid contact with his former girlfriend.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

