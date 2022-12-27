Decatur man accused of firing warning shots

DECATUR — Christopher A. Thomas Sr. is facing multiple weapons charges after police said he tried to dissuade his brother from following him around by firing off two warning shots from a handgun.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said one round was shot into the air and the other shot into the ground at the corner of Linden Court and West Packard Street in Decatur.

Thomas, 37, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Dec. 7 and pleaded not guilty to being an armed habitual criminal and one count each of being a felon in possession of a weapon and a felon who used a weapon.

He waived a preliminary hearing where a judge would have to test the evidence to see if there was probable cause to try him. Judge Rodney Forbes then scheduled the case for a pretrial hearing Jan. 24.

The sworn affidavit said the gunshots were fired around 1:54 a.m. Nov. 24; police patrols responding to reports of gunfire found Thomas walking near the scene and police said the defendant admitted he had a gun while he was being detained.

He is quoted as telling police he had been at his sister’s house in Linden Court when he got into an argument with his nephew. He told police he had then left, but found himself being trailed by his brother.

“Thomas advised at the corner of Linden Court and Packard, he told his brother something to the effect of ‘Stop walking up’ on him and shot one gunshot into the air,” said the affidavit.

“Thomas later stated he was standing on the sidewalk at the corner of Linden Court and Packard and shot one round into the ground. Thomas said officers arrived moments later.”

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed that Thomas remains in custody in lieu of bail set at $50,000, which required the posting of a $5,000 bond for him to be released. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $75,000.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand